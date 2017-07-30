mophie debuts the powerstation USB-C XXL

mopie has launched the powerstation USB-C XXL, a high capacity universal battery designed to charge MacBooks, MacBook Pros, iPads, iPhones and other mobile devices. It’s available exclusively at Apple stores, Apple.com and mophie.com for $149.95.

Equipped with one USB-C and one USB-A output charge port, it includes a 19,500mAh battery for more than one full charge to a MacBook. The powerstation USB-C XXL is also wrapped in soft-touch fabric.

The USB-C port features USB-PD technology, allowing it to charge USB-C laptops at rapid charging rates up to 30 Watts and to accept high-speed charging input when connected to USB-PD chargers. Additional features of the powerstation USB-C XXL include: an additional USB-A output port 5V/2.4A; a role switch controlled by status button (USB-C input/USB output); a Cypress CCG2 chipset; and pass-through charging USB-C to USB-A.