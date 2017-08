FileMaker for iOS tops three million downloads

FileMaker, Inc. (www.filemaker.com) says its FileMaker Go for iPad and iPhone app has exceeded three million downloads from the Apple App Store.

FileMaker Go is a free app that runs FileMaker-based custom apps on the iPad and iPhone. Users benefit from the same power and capability of FileMaker desktop custom apps while on the go. They can connect to their data anywhere to check inventory, send orders, create an invoice and perform other productivity-increasing tasks from the field.