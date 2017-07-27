myTracks Update Brings Geotagging to the macOS Photos App

Dirk Stichling has announced myTracks 3.1.2 (https://www.mytracks4mac.info/index.php/en/), an update to his photo geotagging app for macOS.

The utility is designed to makes it easy to quickly organize GPS tracks from a range of devices, organizing them in a library. GPS tracks can be assigned to photos stored in the JPG or RAW photos formats. Version 3.1.2 offers the ability to geotag photos stored in the macOS Photos app.

myTracks requires macOS 10.8 or higher. It costs $14.99 and is available worldwide exclusively through the Mac App Store in the Travel category.