GraphicConverter for macOS revved to version 10.4.3
GraphicConverter for macOS revved to version 10.4.3

Lemke Software has announced GraphicConverter 10.4.3, an update to its image utility for the Mac.

Described as the equivalent of a "Swiss Army Knife," GraphicConverter is a universal image editing program that features image conversion from more than 200 graphic file formats into almost 80 different file formats. Version 10.4.3 incorporates several new features and functionality improvements.

GraphicConverter 10.4.3 requires macOS 10.9 or later. It costs $39.95 and is available worldwide through the Mac App Store in the Photography category. It can also be directly purchased online from the Lemkesoft website (http://tinyurl.com/y7zunebo).

GraphicConverter 10.4.3 is a free update for all customers of version 10.x. Upgrades from older versions of GraphicConverter are available for $25.95.

 

