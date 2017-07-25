ProtectStar debuts Data Shredder for Mac 2017

ProtectStar has debuted Data Shredder for Mac 2017, their new military grade data deletion tool for macOS. The app purportedly deletes data using methods that meet and exceed government, military, and industry standards.

Users simply drag ’n drop files, folders, or drives to the app and press the "Shred" button. Data Shredder then eliminates any chance for data reconstruction. Data Shredder for Mac Professional uses certified deletion algorithms, including: DoD 5220.22-M ECE, Peter Gutmann, DoD 5220.22-M, HMG Infosec No.5, German BSI-2011-VS, US Army AR380-19 and more. Data Shredder for Mac Military Edition uses those same algorithms. Plus, it makes use of enhanced military deletion methods like NATO standard, US Navy NAVSO P-5239-26 (MFM & RLL), USAF AFSSI-5020, BSI TL-03423 and CSEC ITSG-06.

Data Shredder for Mac 2017 requires macOS 10.11 or higher. It costs $19.90; the “military edition” is $29.90.