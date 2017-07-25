Mapdiva rolls out Ortelius 2 for macOS

Mapdiva has rolled out Ortelius 2, an update of its creative map design software for the Mac.

Serving as a hybrid between a vector drawing program, and a geographic information system, it’s a professional-level vector drawing program for producing publication-quality maps. Ortelius 2 adds tailored functionality for cartography, such as connectable track tools, powerful style engine, library of expert styles and map symbols, robust templates and more.

Ortelius 2 is available today from Mapdiva.com for $149.99 per year for an annual license or $399 for a perpetual license. A demo is available for download.