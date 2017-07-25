File Manager Pro Version 1.0.1 by B-Eng now available on Mac App Store

B-Eng has announced File Manager Pro 1.0.1, the latest version of their dual panel file manager for macOS.

It’s a file managing tool featuring a dual panel layout that allows control and overview when handling and managing files. The capabilities of File Manager Pro range from basic copy/move/delete tasks to compressing and decompressing files as well as comparing and synching directories, complete with an interactive, visual overview of a hard drives usage. Version 1.0.1 is a maintenance upgrade.

File Manager Pro 1.0.1 requires macOS 10.11 or higher and costs $18.99. It’s available worldwide exclusively through the Mac App Store (http://tinyurl.com/y7kwm9mf).