Elemental Tools releases Firetask Pro for the Mac, iOS

Elemental Tools has released Firetask Pro, the next generation of Firetask, the project-oriented GTD(R) task management app for Mac, iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch devices. It’s available at Apple’s various app stores.

The app provides features such as project portfolios, actions for subdividing tasks, iCloud syncing, a new iOS Today widget, Apple Watch support, and various workflows. The "Today" workflow focuses on tasks that are marked as starred, or are due today (or already overdue).

Upcoming due tasks in the next days as well as next tasks per project are summarized in a new "Next" view. "Waiting For" provides a view of your delegated tasks grouped by assignee. The "Collect" area groups “Inbox,” “Someday,” and "Scratchpad" together and supports free reordering of tasks.

Portfolios allow users to group projects together in order to provide more order for your active projects. Actions provide a way to subdivide your tasks into individual steps that have to be done before a task can be completed.

A demo version of the Mac version of Firetasks Pro is available at the Firetask website (http://firetask.com).