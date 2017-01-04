Apple posts new iOS, macOS, tvOS, watchOS developer betas
Apple posts new iOS, macOS, tvOS, watchOS developer betas

Apple has released the fourth developer betas of iOS 11, macOS 10.13 High Sierra, tvOS 11, and watchOS 4. The new beta versions can be downloaded through the Apple Developer Center or through the Software Update mechanism in the Mac App Store.

 

