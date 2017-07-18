XEffects 3D Video Walls plugin released for Final Cut Pro X

FxFactory has released a new Final Cut Pro X plugin called XEffects 3D Video Walls (http://tinyurl.com/y99hdrum). Developed by partner Idustrial Revolution, it allows the user to add moving video or still images to striking video walls in 3D space.

A choice of pre-programmed moves are included. The plugin allows the user to choose the individual panel shape, the number and layout of panels along with the choice of material, position in 3D space and depth of field.

A video editor can use a single panel positioned in 3D space with reflections and depth of field or put together a tumbling panel of 15 cells in three rows. 3D Video walls is launched at a discounted price of $49 for a month.