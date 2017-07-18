Kool Tools: Focal Sib loudspeakers

Focal’s (www.focal.com) new generation of Sib loudspeakers with Sib Evo line feature Dolby Atmos technology. Easy to install and use, the system is available in 2.0 and 3.0 packs. It can be used to upgrade a 5.1 system to a 5.1.2 system without having to change all your loudspeakers.

This range of loudspeakers comprises a complete Home Cinema system of satellite loudspeakers and an active subwoofer. (The Cub subwoofer became Cub3, which is still available on the market.)

The major innovation of the technology lies in the Atmos effect, the reflection of sound waves off the ceiling towards the listener using an extra speaker driver. This Atmo-enabled loudspeaker is equipped with a front-firing speaker driver as well as an additional full-range speaker driver integrated into the top.

What’s more, Focal is one of the first brands to make a move in this sector with Sib Evo, a solution certified by Dolby Atmos. This system is an alternative to adding accessories to your loudspeakers to reproduce the vertical effects, which can spoil the design or the overall harmony of the system. Atmos-enabled loudspeakers feature front-firing and vertical-firing speaker drivers fully-integrated into one housing.

The Sib Evo system is comprised of a traditional loudspeaker (Sib Evo), a second loudspeaker featuring an Atmos-enabled speaker driver (Sib Evo Dolby Atmos) and an active subwoofer (Cub Evo).

Sib Evo is a two-way bass-reflex satellite loudspeaker equipped with a 5-inch Polyflex woofer and a 1-inch silk dome tweeter. In addition to the standard speaker driver, the second satellite loudspeaker Sib Evo Dolby Atmos features a 3-inch full-range one-way Polyflex speaker driver dedicated to reproducing the Atmos effects. Sib Evo Dolby Atmos was designed with more rear volume than the Sib Evo to give it even more extended frequency response. The sound rendering is suitable for home cinema systems as well as for stereo systems with its clear, warm musicality, and to impressive dynamics and precision.

Focal also wanted to offer a perfectly adapted upgrade solution for customers already equipped with Sib loudspeakers: two Dolby Atmos loudspeakers can be added to an existing Sib system to experience the effect provided by a state-of-the-art Home Cinema setup.

Each satellite speaker is pre-mounted to its base. You can still adjust the inclination by +/-5 degrees, bearing in mind that the loudspeakers are delivered with the degree of inclination recommended by Dolby. In 5.1 and 5.1.2 Home Cinema systems, the loudspeaker can also be used horizontally, turning the satellite into a center loudspeaker.

Just like the Sib Evo and Sib Evo Dolby Atmos loudspeakers, Cub Evo touches on the same design codes as Focal’s hi-fi subwoofers. Equipped with an 8-inch speaker driver and a 200W Class D amplifier, it’s characterized by its MDF structure and its black matte finish.

To meet the requirements imposed by the listening room, Cub Evo has all the typical traits of Focal subwoofers: the crossover, the phase inverter, ON/OFF auto power function, and an LFE input. The 8-inch Polyflex speaker driver and Class D amplifier allow Cub Evo to deliver powerful, controlled bass with a frequency response that extends as low as 35Hz. Cub Evo is the ideal companion for Sib Evo, and it is also suitable for all varieties of Home Cinema systems.

Focal’s Sib Evo products are made up of five different packages with prices ranging from $199 to $1,299.