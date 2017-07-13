Subway testing pre-orders using Apple Pay

Subway is testing app pre-orders and a designated pick-up area for mobile payers using Apple Pay.

Subway had previously accepted Apple’s mobile payment service, but iPhone users can now also pre-order food through the company’s website, then pick it up in the particular area to avoid waits. The new tech-friendly “Fresh Forward” focus is testing at a dozen locations around the world currently with some elements of the plan expected to launch wider later this year.

There are 12 pilot locations open today in the U.S., Canada and the U.K.: Tamarac, FL; Orlando, FL (2); Winter Park, FL; Chula Vista, CA; Knoxville, TN; Palmview, TX; Hillsboro, OR; Vancouver, WA; Beauport, QC; Granby, QC; and Manchester, U.K.