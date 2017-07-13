illumineX releases EyeSpy 2.0.1 on the Mac App Store

illumineX (https://illuminex.com) has released EyeSpy 2.0.1 for macOS (10.12 or higher) on the Mac App Store in the Lifestsyle category. The free app is a new spin on the classic toy in which cartoon eyes watch your mouse cursor as you work.

EyeSpy includes free original cartoon characters developed in cooperation with professional artists as well as new characters available as an in-app purchase. Collections of new characters known as ArtPaX are also available. All characters can be shared with others via Messages, Twitter, Facebook or any sharing platform supported by macOS.