File Manager for Mac released by B-Eng
File Manager for Mac released by B-Eng

B-Eng has released File Manager Pro for Mac. Offered as a powerful replacement for the Finder app, it sports a double window layout.

The main features of File Manager app are its ability to synchronize directories with a single click, compress/un-compress files, advanced search and sorting options, as well as interactive disk space managing tools and more. It also offers interactive disk space managing tools.

File Manager Pro is available now from B-Eng online (http://www.b-eng.ch) and costs $19.99. It requires macOS 10.11 or later.

 

