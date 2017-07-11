PopChar X 8.1 supports Unicode 10 and refines the all-new PopChar 8

Ergonis Software has rolled out PopChar X 8.1, an improved version of the company's tool for finding and inserting special characters and exploring fonts.

PopChar X simplifies the typing of unusual characters without having to remember keyboard combinations. Version 8.1 introduces additional search keywords for emoji characters.

PopChar X 8.1 requires macOS 10.6 or later. It can be purchased at the Ergonis Software website (www.ergonis.com) The upgrade to PopChar X 8.1 is free for anyone who purchased a license for PopChar X 8.0 or for PopChar X 7.x on or after Sept. 1, 2016. Upgrade paths are available for owners of older licenses.