CNS Plug-ins role out POP3it Pro 5.5

CNS Plug-ins has released POP3it Pro 5.5, adding FileMaker 16 Script Steps and fixing several bugs. The update also includes updates to the CNS Core code from other CNS Plug-ins.

POP3it Pro allows you to connect to a POP3 Email Server and download email directly into your FileMaker Pro database. It’s possible to add email downloading capabilities to your databases without writing a single script.

POP3it Pro is available at http://www.pop3itpro.com/ for both macOS and Windows. A demo is available for download.

If you purchased POP3it Pro anytime from July 12, 2016, until now, you can install this latest version free of charge. If you purchased POP3it Pro anytime between July 12, 2015, and July 11, 2016, you can renew your license for 50% off the current price. If you purchased POP3it Pro anytime before July 12, 2015, you can renew your license for 25% off the current price.

For new users, POP3it Pro prices range from a single user license for $65 to a world license for $1,095 (which includes a free server license). A server license of POP3it Pro for use with FileMaker Pro Server/Server Advanced is $595. A developer's license is $1,295.