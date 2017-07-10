Flexibits Releases Fantastical 2.4 for Mac

Flexibits has updated Fantastical 2 for Mac to version 2.4, which provides time to leave alerts and travel time support. Users can now receive alerts when they need to leave to get to an event on time or set the amount of travel time needed to aid scheduling.

Attachment support allows users to view, add, and remove attachments on iCloud and Exchange accounts (and other CalDAV servers that support managed attachments). Users can also view attachments on Google accounts.

Fantastical 2.4 improves invitation support for Google Calendar and Exchange. This includes response messages and invitation guest count for Google, the ability to forward Exchange invitations, and the option to respond to Exchange invitations without sending a reply.

Other new features in version 2.4 include full undo and redo support, a more powerful way to view more events in Month view, Facebook push updates, combined duplicate events, and customization options for the number of weeks per month.

Designed exclusively for macOS, Fantastical 2 for Mac includes features such as a full calendar window (with day, week, month, and year views), an intuitive parsing engine, iCloud reminders support, light theme, time zone support, birthday and anniversary alerts, and much more.

Fantastical 2.4 for Mac is available now for $49.99 from the Mac App Store or directly from the Flexibits Store. Fantastical requires macOS El Capitan 10.11 or later. Current users can get the update for free via the Update tab in Apple’s Mac App Store or via the in app updater if purchased directly from the Flexibits Store (http://flexibits.com/fantastical).