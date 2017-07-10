SureCall releases the Fusion2Go 2.0 in-vehicle cellular signal booster

SureCall (www.SureCall.com), a cell phone signal booster manufacturer, has introduced its Fusion2Go 2.0 in-vehicle cellular signal booster. It boosts voice and 4G LTE data signals for all North American cell carriers to reduce dropped and missed calls, and increase data speeds while on the road, according to Hongtao Zhan, CEO of SureCall.

The bi-directional amplifier system rebroadcasts cellular signal throughout the vehicle, and its built-in safeguards eliminate interference to cell towers. Setup has been simplified with its smaller footprint (no cradle or docking station required), and the removal of the attenuation dials.

A new low-profile high-gain external antenna with a strong magnetic base is included. Covered by a three-year warranty, the Fusion2Go 2.0 is available at a manufacturer’s retail price of $379.