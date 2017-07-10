Kool Tools: SLXtreme 7 for the iPhone 7

SnowLizard’s SLXtreme 7 for the iPhone 7 boasts unique combination of features for outdoor adventuring – rugged, waterproof and drop-proof protection, plus a built-in solar charger and integrated battery extender.

It’s designed to empower adventurers and outdoor enthusiasts with military-grade iPhone 7 protection, no matter where their journey takes them. The built-in solar-power panel will keep you going because there's no electricity in the great outdoors. You can harness the sun's power or even indoor (incandescent) lighting to trickle charge and replenish power in the SLXtreme 7's integrated battery.

You can prolong your battery by 185% with the integrated battery for extended power. The SLXtreme 7 has the highest rating when it comes to safeguarding your iPhone 7 from dirt, sand, dust and water (up to 6.6 feet), and can withstand falls up to 6.6 feet.

You're eco-conscious, no doubt, so you can reuse your SLXtreme 7's zero-waste packaging to create a dry box to protect your items on the water or in the rain or sand.

Like your outdoor adventure gear, you may not need your SLXtreme 7 in less rugged situations or when power is available. That's why it's simple to slip your phone in and out for those times that an extreme case is required.

The new SLXtreme 7 for iPhone 7 builds on the rugged, versatile protection of Snow Lizard's SLXtreme lineup, with the following improvements: more shock-absorbing material, better solar power technology for enhanced efficiency and a new intensity indicator to measure solar strength and power.

Available now, the SLXtreme 7 in “safety yellow” and “signal orange” is available on snowlizard.com and Amazon.com for $149.99.