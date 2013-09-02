DEVONthink 2.9.13 improves decluttering service and Markdown support

DEVONtechnologies has updated all editions of DEVONthink and DEVONagent for the Mac.

Version 2.9.13 enhances the decluttering service, rearranges a few menu commands for clarity, and improves importing bookmarks from Google Chrome and references from Bookends. The update also lets Markdown documents reference scripts with relative or absolute links and improves the overall reliability and performance, too.

All editions of DEVONthink and DEVONagent require macOS10.9 or later. They can be downloaded from DEVONtechnologies online (http://www.devontechnologies.com) and be test-driven for free before they need to be properly licensed. DEVONthink Personal as well as all editions of DEVONagent are also available in the Mac App Store; DEVONthink can be purchased in bundles with DEVONagent for bundle prices in DEVONtechnologies' online shop.