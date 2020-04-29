PhoneRescue 3.4 users can now download and restore iCloud backups in iOS 10.3 or later

iMobie has rolled out PhoneRescue 3.4, an update to their iOS data recovery software for Mac and Windows users.

Fully supporting the latest iOS 11, users can now download and restore iCloud backups in iOS 10.3 or later. With a tweaked user interface, PhoneRescue 3.4 also offers a choice for users to flexibly download what they want for recovery.

You can can buy PhoneRescue from iMobie online store (http://tinyurl.com/y89jzsxd). A personal license costs $49.99, and a family license is $69.99.