Graphic Inspector can now search images by bit depth

Phone, Text, Record Conversations On Your Mac...
Call, text message and record conversations on your Mac, using an Android phone connected over Bluetooth – with no app required on the phone. HandsFree 2 from Canadian software development company... Read more
DEVONthink 2.9.13 Improves Decluttering Servi...
Coeur d’Alene Idaho based DEVONtechnologies has released version 2.9.13 of all editions of its intelligent information and document manager DEVONthink as well as its smart notebook DEVONnote, all of... Read more
13-inch 2.3GHz/256GB MacBook Pro available fo...
B&H Photo has the new Space Gray 13-inch 2.3GHz/256GB MacBook Pro (MPXT2LL/A) on sale for $1449 including free shipping plus NY & NJ sales tax only. Their price is $50 off MSRP.
27-inch 3.4GHz iMac on sale for $1699, save $...
B&H Photo has the new 2017 27″ 3.4GHz iMac (MNE92LL/A) in stock and on sale for $1699 including free shipping plus NY & NJ sales tax only. Their price is $100 off MSRP.
21-inch 2.3GHz iMac on sale for $1049, save $...
B&H Photo has the new 2017 21″ 2.3GHz iMac (MMQA2LL/A) in stock and on sale for $1049 including free shipping plus NY & NJ tax only. Their price is $50 off MSRP.
MacBook Air Still Offers Excellent Notebook V...
Maybe we should start a club. Last week BusinessInsider’s Brandt Ranj posted a tribute to the MacBook Air, declaring it “still one of the best laptops you can buy,” a point on which we are in... Read more
PhoneRescue Now Downloads & Restores iClo...
iMobie Inc. Chengdu, China based iMobie Inc. has announced PhoneRescue V3.4, a major update to their iOS data recovery software for Mac and Windows users. The latest version fully supports the latest... Read more
Apple refurbished 2016 MacBook Pros available...
Apple recently dropped prices on Certified Refurbished 2016 15″ and 13″ MacBook Pros by as much as $590 off original MSRP. An Apple one-year warranty is included with each model, and shipping is free... Read more
9.7-inch 2017 iPads on sale starting at $299,...
B&H Photo has 9.7″ 2017 WiFi iPads on sale for $30 off MSRP for a limited time. Shipping is free, and pay sales tax in NY & NJ only:
- 32GB iPad WiFi: $299, $30 off
- 32GB iPad WiFi: $299, $30 off
- 128GB iPad WiFi: $399, $
Clearance 2016 MacBook Pros available for up...
B&H Photo has clearance 2016 13″ and 15″ MacBook Pros in stock today and on sale for up to $400 off original MSRP. Shipping is free, and B&H charges NY & NJ sales tax only:
- 15″ 2.7GHz