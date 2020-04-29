Graphic Inspector can now search images by bit depth

Zevrix Solutions has announced Graphic Inspector 2.3, a feature update to company's quality control solution for images and vector files.

The utility is deigned to solve the problem of quickly finding files with specific resolution, color, spot channels, fonts and other attributes. The app can also search metadata, report image compression, and save search criteria in workflow specific presets. Version 2.3 lets users find images with specific bit depth and adds a new search operator for numeric values.

Graphic Inspector can be purchased from the Zevrix website (www.zevrix.com) for $19.95. It’s free with purchase of PDF Checkpoint or InPreflight Pro for Adobe InDesign. A demo is available for download. Version 2.3 is a free update for users of version 2.x and $10 for earlier versions. Graphic Inspector requires macOS 10.5-10.12 (some features require macOS 10.7 or later).