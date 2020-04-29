Apple posts new iOS 10.3.3 and macOS 10.12.6 betas

Apple has released the sixth iOS 10.3.3 beta and the sixth macOS 10.12.6 beta. They’re available in both developer and public betas.

If you're not already signed up for the public beta program, you can do so at https://beta.apple.com/sp/betaprogram/ . The public beta program is free, but remember: beta software is unfinished software so use with care.

The developer version can be downloaded from the Apple Developer Center.