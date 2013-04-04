LinkOptimizer for Adobe InDesign Now Can Open Images, Reveal in Finder
LinkOptimizer for Adobe InDesign Now Can Open Images, Reveal in Finder

Zevrix Solutions has announced LinkOptimizer 5.1, a feature update to company's workflow automation solution for Adobe InDesign.

The tool allows to speed up processing and reduce the size of InDesign links by eliminating excess image data. The software can also perform image adjustments, convert file formats and help repurpose InDesign documents for web and mobile devices. Version 5.1 lets users open images with an app of user's choice and reveal them in Finder directly from LinkOptimizer.

LinkOptimizer can be purchased from the Zevrix website (www.zevrix.com) for $259.95 (there's a "lite" version for $179.95. A demo is available for download. The update is free for LinkOptimizer 5.x users and $130 to upgrade from previous versions. LinkOptimizer requires Mac OS X 10.7-10.12 and Adobe InDesign/Photoshop CS5-CC 2017.

 

