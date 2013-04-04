Apple announces donation plan for U.S. national parks

Apple has introduced new ways customers can enjoy and support America’s national parks next month.

From July 1 through 15, Apple is donating $1 to the National Park Foundation for every purchase made with Apple Pay at any Apple Store, on apple.com or through the Apple Store app in the US. Apple Pay is accepted at select locations in some of the most popular national parks, from Yellowstone and Yosemite to the Grand Canyon and Muir Woods National Monument.

“America’s national parks are an inspiration to us at Apple, and we know they are as important to many of our customers as they are to us,” says Apple CEO Tim Cook. “Our goal is to leave the world better than we found it, so this July we’re making it easier for anyone to help preserve the beauty of our natural, cultural and historical treasures.”

Proceeds will support the National Park Foundation’s mission to help protect and preserve national parks through conservation projects and other initiatives, as well as inspire the next generation of park enthusiasts with enriching youth programming, he adds.

On July 15, Apple Watch users around the world can complete a walk, run or wheelchair workout of 3.5 miles (5.6 km) to earn an award and stickers for Messages inspired by national parks. The distance matches the length of a hike from Old Faithful to Mallard Lake in Yellowstone National Park.

The App Store will also highlight a collection of some of the best apps to help users easily navigate and explore the country’s most beautiful national parks. For more information on the National Park Foundation, visit nationalparks.org.