HDRist NX for the Mac revved to version 1.1

Ohanaware has announced HDRtist NX 1.1, an update to the company’s High Dynamic Range Imaging software. It provides128-bit image processing utilizing multi-core processors and accelerated graphics hardware.

HDRtist NX sports a large live editor with a split view, providing near real time performance while the images are being edited. One-Click Styles allow you to pick and choose a pre-made style. (you can also create and share your own). Version 1.1 supports RAW images from Apple’s Photos app, a new RAW processor, and several optimizations.

HDRtist NX 1.0 (http://www.machdr.com) requires macOS 10.11 or higher. It costs $29.99.