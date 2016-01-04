AKVIS Refocus for macOS refocuses to version 8.0

AKVIS (www.akvis.com) has debuted AKVIS Refocus 8.0, an update of the the focus adjustment software for macOS (10.7 and higher) and Windows. The new version provides a number of new features and improvements, including the possibility to save and load custom presets, batch processing for all modes, improved Crop tool, and other changes.

AKVIS Refocus 8.0 Home sells for $39. The Deluxe version is $49, and the Business edition is for $72. One license key allows activating and using the software on two computers. Version 8.0 is a free upgrade for recent buyers as well for those who bought “1 Year of Updates” during the last 12 months. Users whose license isn’t valid for the new version can get Refocus 8.0 for $14.95.