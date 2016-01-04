Output Factory 2 for Adobe InDesign adds scripts, subfolder support

Zevrix Solutions has released Output Factory 2, an upgrade to the company's output automation solution for Adobe InDesign.

The software automates printing and exporting from InDesign. It offers batch processing, export as single pages, layer versioning, variable file names, and other productivity-enhancing features. Version 2 lets users run custom AppleScript and JavaScript scripts during processing, and adds an option to save output files in dynamically created subfolders.

Output Factory can be purchased from the Zevrix website for $169.95. There’s a “lite” version for $120 and a server version for $700. A demo is available for download. The users of Output Factory 1.x and BatchOutput can upgrade to Output Factory 2 for $85 (or $60 for the lite version). Output Factory requires macOS 10.7-10.12 and Adobe InDesign CS5-CC 2017.