MacSales releases 2TB Aura Pro SSD

MacSales.com has announced the availability of the new OWC 2.0TB Aura Pro Solid State Drive for mid-2012 to early 2013 Apple MacBook Pros with Retina display. It’s also compatible with 2010-2012 MacBook Air.

The Aura Pro 2.0TB SSD upgrade frees up and boosts capacity on the internal hard drive. It’s also available as a kit with an Envoy Pro enclosure to immediately reuse an Apple internal hard drive, creating a new external USB 3.1 Gen1 portable drive.

The Aura Pro SSD’s global wear leveling algorithm automatically distributes data evenly and manages program/erase count, maximizing SSD lifespan. Its StaticDataRefresh technology manages free space, gradually refreshing data across the SSD over time. The Hardware BCH ECC corrects errors up to 66-bit/1KB for superior data retention and drive health. The Aura Pro SSD’s advanced security protocols support AES 128/256-bit full-drive encryption.

The 2.0TB Aura Pro Solid State Drive and Envoy Pro storage solution are now available for same-day shipping. Pricing is $899.99 for the OWC 2.0TB Aura Pro Solid State Drive and $939.99 for the OWC 2.0TB Aura Pro Solid State Drive and Envoy Pro Kit. The 2.0TB Aura Pro comes with the OWC 5-Year SSD Limited Warranty.