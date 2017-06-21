MacFamilyTree grows to version 8.2

Synium Software has announced MacFamilyTree 8.2 (http://tinyurl.com/2563p63), an update to their genealogy app for macOS 10.10 and higher.

It offers ways to explore your personal family history, discover your origins, and how your family has evolved over the course of time. MacFamilyTree 8.2 features new, improved, and configurable charts and diagrams as well as improved FamilySearch integration and better CloudTree performance. In version 8.2, almost every aspect of a chart can be configured. Many presets can now be further refined to your taste. You can adjust coloring, shadows, line styles, information to display, and fonts for all charts.

Four new charts have been added to MacFamilyTree 8.2 using fractal algorithms to create stunning representations of your tree: Fractal Tree, Circular Tree, Symmetrical Tree, and the Square Tree. The chart editor in MacFamilyTree 8.2 has been enhanced; position, color, text, font, shadow and style of person boxes, connection lines and fan chart segments can be edited as you like.

The fan chart now comes with five different style options and enhanced text quality, especially when you export it as a PDF file or print it out. Performance has been beefed up as well.

MacFamilyTree 8.2 is available for $29.99 until July 2; that’s a 50% discount. MacFamilyTree's full featured iOS partner app called MobileFamilyTree (iPhone and iPad) is available separately for $9.99 (also a 50% discount).