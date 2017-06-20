HitMan comes to the Mac

Feral Interactive (www.feralinteractive.com) has released HitMan for the Mac. You can buy the game on the Feral Store for $59.99, or from Steam where HITMAN is currently 66% off.

As Agent 47 you perform contract hits on powerful, high-profile targets in exotic locations around the world. Gameplay focuses on taking out targets in huge and intricate sandbox levels with complete freedom of approach.

Hitman is rated “M” for blood, intense violence, sexual themes, strong language and use of drugs.