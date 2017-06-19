PhoneRescue gets updated user interface

iMobie (www.imobile.com) has announced PhoneRescue 3.3, an update to their iOS data recovery software for macOS and Windows.

It’s a recovery tool for iOS users to restore photos, messages, contacts, notes and more. Version 3.3 offers a redesigned user interface and some performance tweaks.

A personal license costs $49.99, and a family license is $69.99. On the Mac platform, PhoneRescue requires macOS 10.8 or higher.