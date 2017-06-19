MyScript launches next gen MyScript Developer

MyScript (www.myscript.com) has announced the enhanced MyScript Developer portal. The completely redesigned platform better enables developers to build next-generation applications that leverage digital writing across all popular OS platforms, according to Pierre Laporte, executive vice president, technology enablement, MyScript.

The enhanced developer program eliminates the cost of entry for developers and reduces application time-to-market, he adds. Developers experience no cost to gain access to MyScript’s digital writing technology and to test the applications prior to release. The digital writing toolkits include:



° MyScript Cloud Development Kit (CDK), which provides cloud-based recognition services and high-level web components to integrate handwriting recognition into web applications.



° MyScript Application Toolkit (ATK), which delivers high-level components and widgets to leverage handwriting recognition into native mobile applications. The ATK includes OS platform support for the iOS, Android and Windows.



° MyScript Software Development Kit (SDK), a lower-level core SDK API toolkit available to developers with consultation of application development requirements. Developers submit requests online for a consultation.



Pricing is based on licenses per device. ATK developers receive their first 400 device licenses for free. CDK developers receive 2,000 free interpretation requests per month.