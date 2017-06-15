Troi Releases Troi File Plug-In 9.0.1 For FileMaker Pro 16

Troi has released Troi File Plug-in 9.0.1 for FileMaker Pro 16. It's a tool for getting access to information outside the FileMaker Pro database.

Any files or folders stored on the computer can be accessed through the functions of the plug-in. Version 9.0.1 is a maintenance update.

A fully functional demo version of Troi File Plug-in 9.0 is available for downloading at Troi's website (https://www.troi.com/products/fileplugin/). Licenses cost $99 per user.

The upgrade is free for users who bought a license for Troi File Plug-in on or after May 10, 2016. Eligible users will be sent a new registration. Contact Tro if you haven’t received yours after May 12.

Upgrades from licenses bought before May 10, 2016, are available from $59 per user. Upgrade prices for other licenses can be found on the Troi website.