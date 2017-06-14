PDF Studio 12 adds PDF Imposition, Excel to PDF and PDF to Word

Qoppa Software has announced PDF Studio 12 (https://www.qoppa.com/pdfstudio/), an update to their PDF editing application for Mac, Windows and Linux systems. Version 12 adds new features, including PDF Imposition, Scanning Configuration, Excel to PDF Conversion, Page Resize, and 4K Display Support.

On the Mac platform, PDF Studio 12 requires macOS 10.10 or higher. The Standard version costs $89, and the Pro version is $129. A demo is available for download.