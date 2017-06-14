Eltima updates Upset for macOS to version 1.3

Eltima Software has updated Uplet, a bulk image uploader for Instagram, to version 1.3.

It enables uploading any number of pictures to an Instagram account at once without compromising their quality. The app's photo editor allows you to set captions and crop pictures to fit the square frame or leave the original image dimensions. Captions and emojis help express ideas and emotions behind pictures, while hashtags can help expand their reach.

Uplet requires OS X 10.9 or later. It costs $19.99 and is available worldwide through the Mac App Store in the Photography category.