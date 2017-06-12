Copy Fast for macOS upgraded to version 1.1

Tension Software has updated Copy Fast (http://tinyurl.com/y9pjbghu) for macOS to version 1.1. It’s a tool that lets you instantly copy the content of files that are ready to be used.

Copy Fast resides in the right part of the menu bar as a status menu icon, ready to be used also when other applications are active. Version 1.1 is a maintenance upgrade.

Copy Fast requires macOS 10.10 or higher. It costs $4.99.