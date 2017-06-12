AKVIS Draw 5.0 adds blend modes, local processing

AKVIS (www.akvis.com) has rolled out Draw 5.0 for macOS (10.7 and higher) and Windows. It’s a new version of the tool that converts digital images into realistic pencil drawings.

Version 5.0 offers blend mode options that allow you to refine the effect you want by mixing the original image with the drawing effect in a variety of ways. The selection tools let you create a combination of photo and drawing.

Draw 5.0 is available as a standalone application and as a plugin to a photo editor.

It costs $49 for the Standard version, $69 for the Deluxe version, and $89 for the Business version. One license key allows activating and using the software on two computers. Version 5.0 is a free upgrade for recent buyers as well for those who bought one year of updates during the last 12 months. Users, whose license isn’t valid for the new version, can get Draw 5.0 for $14.95.