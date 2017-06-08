Pandora Recovery is now Disk Drill

CleverFiles has acquired Pandora Recovery (https://www.pandorarecovery.com/), file recovery software on the Internet, and reduced it Disk Drill. It supports recovery of all types of data and file formats, and is a solution for photo, video and document recovery.

Disk Drill — available for macOS and Windows — runs on any file system and even on formatted drives, according to the folks at CleverFiles. The company is offering a limited time discount for users who wish to upgrade to Disk Drill Pro or Enterprise.