beaTunes for macOS gets dark UI theme, more

Tagtraum Industries has announced beaTunes 5 (www.beatunes.com), a new version of their music library management tool for macOS and Windows. It helps fix metadata tags and calculates musical key and tempo.

beaTunes also offers automatic song segmentation and a built-in music player. Version 5 features a new look (including a “dark” user interface theme), new algorithms and improved usability.

beaTunes 5 requires macOS 10.7.5 or higher and costs $34.95 (USD). beaTunes 4.x users can upgrade for $11.95. A 14-day demo is available.