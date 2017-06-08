CNS releases CNS Image 2.5 FileMaker Pro plug-in

CNS has released CNS Image 2.5, an update of the FileMaker Pro plug-in. The upgrade brings in Script Steps and other FileMaker 16 features.

As usual, the plug-in also contains updates to the CNS Core code and bug fixes. CNS Image is available immediately at http://cnsimage.cnsplug-ins.com/ for both macOS and Windows. A demo is available for download.

If you purchased CNS Image anytime from June 9, 2016, until now, you can install this latest version free of charge without requiring a new license key. If you purchased CNS Image anytime between June 9, 2015, and June 8, 2016, you can renew your license for 50% off the current price. If you purchased CNS Image anytime before June 9, 2015, you can renew your license for 25% off the current price.

For new users, CNS Image prices range from a 1-User License for $65 to a World License for $1,095 (which includes a free Server License). A Server License of CNS Image for use with FileMaker Pro Server/Server Advanced is $595. A Developer's License of CNS Image is $1,295.