SyncMate for macOS revved to version 6.7

Eltima Software has released SyncMate 6.7 (http://www.sync-mac.com/), an updated version of the synchronization tool for macOS.

It allows syncing Mac computers with iOS and Android devices, other Macs, MTP devices, as well as with online storage accounts such as Google, Dropbox, iCloud and Microsoft Services, including Outlook, Office 365 Home and Business accounts. SyncMate 6.7 offers a more reliable and fast sync mechanism, according to the folks at Eltima.

SyncMate requires macOS 10.8.5 or later. Version 6.7 is free for all SyncMate 6.x users. All registered users of previous versions of can upgrade with a 50% discount. For new users the cost is $39.95 for a personal license (for two Macs). A demo is available for download.