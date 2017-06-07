Kool Tools: HELIOS Tri-Band Router
TweetFollow Us on Twitter

Kool Tools: HELIOS Tri-Band Router

Amped Wireless’ HELIOS High Power AC2200 Tri-Band Router maximizes throughput by giving client devices three different bands to connect to, allowing traffic to be spread across three bands means faster speeds for everyone.

HELIOS is engineered to provide unmatched range and reliability for the most demanding networks with many connected devices. This tri-band router delivers not just one, but two 5Ghz networks to connect to. With three total bands, your network will have less congestion and everything will move faster.

The HELIOS has a Quad-Core ARM Processor, 12 high power amplifiers and four total high gain antennas (3 external, 1 internal). In addition to three bands reducing network congestion, MU-MIMO technology allows data to be delivered to multiple devices at once without lags in streaming or downloading. Contrary to standard routers that deliver data to just one device at a time, forcing connecting devices to wait their turn, slowing down speeds as more devices connect.

As today’s home continues to add Wi-Fi connected devices to nearly every room, the Wi-Fi network has to evolve and keep up as well. Finally, a household filled with tablets, smart televisions, phones, computers, digital assistants and other connected devices can function seamlessly. Additionally, HELIOS is built with blazing-fast Gigabit Ports for wired connections to gaming consoles, televisions and printers. With top of the line USB 3.0 file sharing capabilities as well. It’s an all-encompassing, fully capable router for the multi-device household.

Connections are maximized with speeds up to 399Mbps via the 2.4GHz band and up to 866Mbps via each of the two 5GHz bands. Plus, the HELIOS offers the ability to create guest networks, regulate user access and set parental controls through the management menu. The HELIOS High Power Tri-Band AC2200 Wi-Fi Router (RTA2200T) is now available for $179.99 at http://tinyurl.com/yc44rnfa .

 

Community Search:
MacTech Search:

Software Updates via MacUpdate

Default Folder X 5.1.6b1 - Enhances Open...
Default Folder X attaches a toolbar to the right side of the Open and Save dialogs in any OS X-native application. The toolbar gives you fast access to various folders and commands. You just click on... Read more
iShowU Instant 1.1.7 - Full-featured scr...
iShowU Instant gives you real-time screen recording like you've never seen before! It is the fastest, most feature-filled real-time screen capture tool from shinywhitebox yet. All of the features you... Read more
Boom 3D 1.0 - 3D surround sound and phen...
Boom 3D is a revolutionary app with 3D Surround Sound and phenomenally rich and intense audio that is realistic and works on any headphones. Features: 3D Surround Sound Built-in Audio Player... Read more
Adobe Creative Cloud 4.1.1.202 - Access...
Adobe Creative Cloud costs $19.99/month for a single app, or $49.99/month for the entire suite. Introducing Adobe Creative Cloud desktop applications, including Adobe Photoshop CC and Illustrator CC... Read more
coconutBattery 3.6.2 - Displays info abo...
With coconutBattery you're always aware of your current battery health. It shows you live information about your battery such as how often it was charged and how is the current maximum capacity in... Read more
Slack 2.6.3 - Collaborative communicatio...
Slack is a collaborative communication app that simplifies real-time messaging, archiving, and search for modern working teams. Version 2.6.3: Fixed: Sometimes if you changed networks, we used to... Read more
Skype 7.54.0.409 - Voice-over-internet p...
Skype allows you to talk to friends, family and co-workers across the Internet without the inconvenience of long distance telephone charges. Using peer-to-peer data transmission technology, Skype... Read more
iExplorer 4.1.1.0 - View and transfer fi...
iExplorer is an iPhone browser for Mac lets you view the files on your iOS device. By using a drag and drop interface, you can quickly copy files and folders between your Mac and your iPhone or... Read more
Slack 2.6.3 - Collaborative communicatio...
Slack is a collaborative communication app that simplifies real-time messaging, archiving, and search for modern working teams. Version 2.6.3: Fixed: Sometimes if you changed networks, we used to... Read more
iExplorer 4.1.1.0 - View and transfer fi...
iExplorer is an iPhone browser for Mac lets you view the files on your iOS device. By using a drag and drop interface, you can quickly copy files and folders between your Mac and your iPhone or... Read more
 

Latest Forum Discussions

  Apple HomePod?
See All

mood (Music)
mood 1 Device: iOS Universal Category: Music Price: $11.99, Version: 1 (iTunes) Description: mood - A personal interpretation of the legendary Analog Synthesizer by Eugenio Giordani Jordan Rudess says:The Mood synth has immense sonic... | Read more »
Win yourself a new Honor 8 Pro smartphon...
Would you like to get your hands on a brand new Honor 8 Pro? Well now’s your chance with Pocket Gamer’s biggest ever competition to date. Let us know what you look for most from a gaming phone and you could be in with a chance of winning one of... | Read more »
Dead Age (Games)
Dead Age 1.0 Device: iOS Universal Category: Games Price: $2.99, Version: 1.0 (iTunes) Description: Survive the zombie apocalypse with turn-based combat and permanent death! Manage survivors, go on dangerous scavenging runs, build... | Read more »
Here are the 12 winners of the Apple Des...
Apple revealed the winners of its Apple Design Awards at the Worldwide Developers Conference 2017 yesterday. Celebrating the best in mobile App design, twelve programs, including both game and lifestyle apps alike, received awards from Apple for... | Read more »
Pokémon GO to celebrate one-year anniver...
Believe it or not,Pokémon GO launched nearly a year ago, setting the mobile gaming world on fire. Niantic's gearing up to celebratePokémon GO'sone-year anniversary alongside 750 million global downloads with the new Solstice Event. | Read more »
Zombie mayhem in Dead Plague, newly rele...
You know that feeling when you’re sunbathing on a beach with a Mojito in one hand and a Rum Punch in the other, when a horde of the undead come bounding out of the palm trees towards you? Well Chinese developer GameSpire has basically given us that... | Read more »
Super Nano Jumpers (Games)
Super Nano Jumpers 1.0 Device: iOS Universal Category: Games Price: $1.99, Version: 1.0 (iTunes) Description: | Read more »
Pocket Kingdom is launching at long last
It's been quite some time since we had any news about Plug In Digital's upcoming puzzle game, Pocket Kingdom. Rest assured, though, the game will be in your hands quite soon -- on June 15, in fact. [Read more] | Read more »
The best deals on the App Store this wee...
It's another great week of discounted games on the App Store this week. There's even a number of free games thrown into the mix. If you're looking to try something new on the cheap, now's the time -- all of the games this week are excellent picks... | Read more »
The Elder Scrolls: Legends adds competit...
Bethesda continues to provide support for The Elder Scrolls: Legends with a brand new gameplay mode that aims to bring out players' competitive spirits. Gauntlet mode is for players who want to test out their best decks. [Read more] | Read more »
See All

Price Scanner via MacPrices.net

U.S. Cellular to Offer New 10.5-inch iPad Pro...
U.S. Cellular has announced it will offer the new 10.5-inch iPad Pro and updated 12.9-inch iPad Pro, featuring ProMotion display with technology and the new A10X Fusion chip. The new 10.5-inch model... Read more
Apple drops prices on 2016 refurbished MacBoo...
Apple has dropped prices on Certified Refurbished 2016 15″ and 13″ MacBook Pros by as much as $590 off original MSRP. An Apple one-year warranty is included with each model, and shipping is free: -... Read more
Price drop! 13-inch 2.9GHz/256GB Silver Touch...
Amazon has clearance 2016 13″ 2.9GHz/256GB Silver Touch Bar MacBook Pros (MLVP2LL/A) now available for $1499.99 including free shipping. Their price is $300 off original MSRP for this model. Read more
WaterField iPad Pro Gear Case Customized To H...
San Francisco based Waterfield Designs has announced the ultra-compact iPad Pro Gear Case to store accessories for Apple’s new 10.5-inch or 12.9-inch iPad Pro. The iPad Pro Gear Case is a rugged... Read more
New 10.5-inch iPad Pro Case Available June 12...
Walnut Creek, California, based Gumdrop Cases has announced that their new DropTech Clear case will be available June 12th to protect Apple’s newest 10.5-inch iPad Pro from damage. Pre-order now and... Read more
Price drop! Clearance 2016 15-inch 2.6GHz Sil...
B&H Photo has dropped their price on clearance 2016 15″ 2.6GHz Touch Bar MacBook Pros (silver) to $2099 or $300 off original MSRP. Shipping is free, and B&H charges NY & NJ sales tax only... Read more
Clearance 2016 15-inch 2.7GHz Silver Touch Ba...
B&H Photo has dropped their price on clearance 2016 15″ 2.7GHz Touch Bar MacBook Pros (silver) to $400 off original MSRP. Shipping is free, and B&H charges NY & NJ sales tax only: - 15″ 2... Read more
Clearance 13-inch 2.9GHz/256GB Space Gray Tou...
MacMall has the 13″ 2.9GHz/256GB Space Gray Touch Bar MacBook Pro (MLH12LL/A) now available for $1599 including free shipping. Their price represents a $200 price drop over original MSRP, and it’s... Read more
Kaby Lake CPUs For MacBook and MacBook Pro; B...
Apple gave us plenty to chew on and digest at WWDC on Monday. There are new and refreshed iPad Pros, a new iMac Pro desktop, substantial upgrades to both the iOS and macOS, the latter to be known as... Read more
Logitech Slim Combo Case For iPad Pro With De...
Logitech has announced the Logitech Slim Combo, a protective cover and detachable keyboard for Apple’s new 10.5-inch or 12.9-inch iPad Pro. The Logitech Slim Combo is a versatile case and keyboard,... Read more
 

Jobs Board

Associate Director *Apple* Platform -- SAP...
…real difference Come shine with us Astellas is announcing a Associate Director Apple Platform SAP Security Risks and Controls Lead opportunity in Northbrook IL Read more
Director *Apple* ERP Integration Lead - Ast...
…make a real difference Come shine with us Astellas is announcing a Director Apple ERP Integration Lead opportunity in Northbrook IL Purpose Scope This role will Read more
*Apple* Mobile Master - Best Buy (United Sta...
What does a Best Buy Apple Mobile Master do? At Best Buy, our mission is to leverage the unique talents and passions of our employees to inspire, delight, and enrich Read more
*Apple* Media Products - Commerce Engineerin...
Apple Media Products - Commerce Engineering Manager Job Number: 57037480 Santa Clara Valley, California, United States Posted: Apr. 18, 2017 Weekly Hours: 40.00 Job Read more
*Apple* Mobile Master - Best Buy (United Sta...
What does a Best Buy Apple Mobile Master do? At Best Buy, our mission is to leverage the unique talents and passions of our employees to inspire, delight, and enrich Read more

  • Generate a short URL for this page:



All contents are Copyright 1984-2011 by Xplain Corporation. All rights reserved. Theme designed by Icreon.