myTuner Radio for macOS revved to version 2

AppGeneration has updated its myTuner Radio app for the Mac. It allows you to listen to 40,000 live radio stations from more than 200 countries/territories, as well as over one million podcasts. The new version 2 has a redesigned interface and supports the MacBook Pro with Touch Bar.

myTuner Radio 2 requires macOS 10.10 or higher. It’s available for $9.99 in the Mac App Store (https://itunes.apple.com/app/id808285143). There's also a free version with limited features.