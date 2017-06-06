WaterField Designs introduces new iPad Pro Gear Case

Waterfield Designs (www.sfbags.com) has announced the $49 iPad Pro Gear Case to store accessories for Apple’s new 10.5-inch or 12.9-inch iPad Pro. The iPad Pro Gear Case is a waxed canvas and leather pouch with customized pockets to organize and protect out-of-the box and extra iPad necessities.

“The Apple Pencil and other accessories are critical for iPad Pro users and are easy to misplace,” explained company owner Gary Waterfield. “The compact iPad Pro Gear Case equips you with a consistent, protective place to store them, and it fits easily into any day bag. With your iPad Pro and stocked Gear Case by your side, you’ll have everything you need at your fingertips, whether you’re at your desk, on your commute or working at the local café.”

Custom-designed for iPad Pro accessories, the iPad Gear Case main compartment includes two mesh pockets for the Lightning-to-USB cable, Lightning adapters and ear buds, and two padded, scratch-free pockets for a USB flash drive and the Apple Pencil plus extra tip. The main compartment is just wide enough for the USB Power Adapter, a portable charger and a few other necessities.

A self-locking zipper secures the waxed canvas and leather accessory pouch. The iPad Gear Case and the iPad Pro easily fits inside an array of WaterField Designs bags including the Maverick, Cozmo, Bolt Brief, Staad Backpack, Field Muzetto, Vitesse Messenger, and more. WaterField has been designing and manufacturing laptop sleeves, bags, and cases for digital gear in its San Francisco studio since 1998.