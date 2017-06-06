MacSales announces memory upgrades for new iMacs

MacSales (www.macsales.com) has announced memory upgrades for the newly announced iMacs. The memory upgrades run from $79.99 to bring a factory 8GB iMac to 16GB, up to $579.99 to max out an iMac to 64GB.

OWC 2400Mhz DDR4 memory is available now and will begin shipping to customers immediately. The new iMac delivers visual effects and 3D graphics allowing the editing of multi-cam projects in Final Cut Pro X, with up to five streams of 4K video.