Promise Technology debuts new Pegasus3 desktop RAID storage solutions

Promise Technology (www.promise.com) has added four new models to its lineup of Pegasus desktop RAID storage systems. The new Pegasus3 R4, R6 and R8 models feature more capacity -- 16, 36 and 64 (and 80) terabytes (TB), respectively -- and bring 40 Gb/s Thunderbolt 3 performance.

The addition of new Pegasus3 models also continues Promise's tradition of being in lockstep with the latest from Apple, as they are an ideal storage complement to the new iMac and MacBook Pro offerings, according to Vijay Char, president, Promise Technology USA. Pegasus3 models are tested, performance tuned and ready to go out of the box for Mac users with a 1m 40 Gb/s Active Thunderbolt 3 cable for easy, high-speed connectivity, he adds.

Dual Thunderbolt 3 ports provide connectivity and the ability to connect up to six daisy-chained devices on a single port. The new Pegasus3 models will initially be available in North America. Preorders can be made through Amazon.com and select resellers. Availability will expand to additional regions later in quarter two. Promise Technology (www.promise.com) has added four new models to its lineup of Pegasus desktop RAID storage systems. The new Pegasus3 R4, R6 and R8 models feature more capacity -- 16, 36 and 64 (and 80) terabytes (TB), respectively -- and bring 40 Gb/s Thunderbolt 3 performance.

The addition of new Pegasus3 models also continues Promise's tradition of being in lockstep with the latest from Apple, as they are an ideal storage complement to the new iMac and MacBook Pro offerings, according to Vijay Char, president, Promise Technology USA. Pegasus3 models are tested, performance tuned and ready to go out of the box for Mac users with a 1m 40 Gb/s Active Thunderbolt 3 cable for easy, high-speed connectivity, he adds.

Dual Thunderbolt 3 ports provide connectivity and the ability to connect up to six daisy-chained devices on a single port. The new Pegasus3 models will initially be available in North America. Preorders can be made through Amazon.com and select resellers. Availability will expand to additional regions later in quarter two.