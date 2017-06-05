Artlandia SymmetryMill for macOS gets update

Artlandia has updated Artlandia SymmetryMill, a desktop app that provides tools for creating seamless repeating patterns from any image. Rebuilt from the ground up and based on modern technology, the upgrade brings a range of improvements.

Among the enhancements are: a new pattern explorer; dozens of new blend modes; lots of new filters; a new repeat size display; and new keyboard shortcuts. SymmetryMill works with macOS 10.6 and higher. It's a subscription based app, but a demo is available for download.