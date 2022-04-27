Version 10.3.4 of Cocktail (Sierra Edition) is served

Maintain has announced Cocktail 10.3.4 (Sierra Edition), the latest maintenance update for users running macOS Sierra.

Cocktail is a general purpose utility for macOS that lets users clean, repair and optimize their Macs. This version adds ability to show heat map in Year view in Calendar and ability to disable checking for updates for connected devices in iTunes. It also fixes some compatibility issues with System Integrity Protection and adds macOS Sierra 10.12.5 compatibility.

Cocktail (Sierra Edition) requires macOS Sierra 10.12 to run. Cocktail (El Capitan Edition) for OS X 10.11, Cocktail (Yosemite Edition) for OS X 10.10, Cocktail (Mavericks Edition) for OS X 10.9 are Cocktail (Mountain Lion Edition) for OS X 10.8 are available for download from the Maintain website (http://www.maintain.se/cocktail). The price is $19 for a single user license. A demo is available for download.