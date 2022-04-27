ABBYY Business Card Reader launches cloud-based web client

ABBYY (www.abbyy.com) has launched a cloud-based web client for ABBYY Business Card Reader. The web version gives mobile users access to their digitized contacts on a computer, in addition to a smartphone, tablet and Apple Watch.

BCR Web makes working with long contact lists comfortable and efficient, while the mobile app digitalizes business cards in 25 languages, enables users to search, sort and group their contacts, exchange digital cards and export them to Excel and Salesforce, according to Ivan Bodyagin, vice president, Head of Text Recognition Products at ABBYY.

Due to the cross-platform synchronization, business cards digitized using the mobile app are instantly uploaded to the cloud storage, which is encrypted and protected to guarantee user security and privacy, he adds. To use ABBYY Business Card Reader's web client, open BCR's website, click Login and enter the email and password you used to synchronize your contacts with the cloud in the mobile app.

The web client works with the latest versions of Safari, Chrome, Firefox and Internet Explorer. All the features are free for the users of the mobile app. During the launch (June 1-7) ABBYY Business Card Reader Pro for iOS and Android is being offered for more than 70% off.